Ukrainian forces advance towards Kherson while Russia claims Ukraine may deploy a 'dirty bomb'

Published October 25, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT

Ukrainian forces continue their march towards the strategic city of Kherson near the Black Sea. Meanwhile, international observers dismiss Russia’s claims that Ukraine may detonate a “dirty bomb” with radioactive material.

NPR’s Franco Ordoñez joins us from Dnipro, and also brings us the latest on how Ukrainians worry shifts in U.S. politics could influence their war efforts.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.