Poesía del norte de Ilinois (Poetically yours): Rojo

Rojo

Pasé mi lengua por un poema en sol naciente

la inmolé entre tus piernas

me volví libélula

colibrí de verano

cigarra de medio día

viajé por tus venas

como un barquito de papel

y me até a tu puerto para escapar con vida

Pasé mi lengua por un poema en la corriente nocturna

te amé

con los dedos de mi mano derecha

en tu pecho

y mi zapatilla cayó

en la mitad de mis gestos

en el sol naciente

entre tus piernas.

Red

I ran my tongue over a poem in the rising sun

I immolated her between your legs

I became a dragonfly

Summer hummingbird

Half-day cicada

I traveled through your veins

like a paper boat

and I tied myself to your port to escape with my life

I ran my tongue over a poem in the night stream

I loved you

with the fingers of my right hand

on your chest

and my slipper fell

in the middle of my gestures

in the rising sun