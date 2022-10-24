Poesía del norte de Ilinois (Poetically yours): Rojo
Rojo
Pasé mi lengua por un poema en sol naciente
la inmolé entre tus piernas
me volví libélula
colibrí de verano
cigarra de medio día
viajé por tus venas
como un barquito de papel
y me até a tu puerto para escapar con vida
Pasé mi lengua por un poema en la corriente nocturna
te amé
con los dedos de mi mano derecha
en tu pecho
y mi zapatilla cayó
en la mitad de mis gestos
en el sol naciente
entre tus piernas.
Red
I ran my tongue over a poem in the rising sun
I immolated her between your legs
I became a dragonfly
Summer hummingbird
Half-day cicada
I traveled through your veins
like a paper boat
and I tied myself to your port to escape with my life
I ran my tongue over a poem in the night stream
I loved you
with the fingers of my right hand
on your chest
and my slipper fell
in the middle of my gestures
in the rising sun