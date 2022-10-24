Monday marks eight months since the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukraine has invited United Nations nuclear experts to investigate the Russian defense minister’s claims that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb in its conflict with Russia. Ukraine and its western allies say there’s no evidence to to support the claim and that it’s a false flag operation to allow Russia to escalate its use of force against Ukraine.

Isabelle Khurshudyan, Ukraine bureau chief for our editorial partners at The Washington Post, gives us an update on the war.

