© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

SCOTUS hears redistricting case that could redefine who counts as Black

Published October 20, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT

The U.S. Supreme Court is considering a case that could redefine who counts as Black in voting districts. Louisiana Republican legislators want to narrow the definition to exclude those who choose more than “Black” or “Black” and “White” on census forms after their congressional redistricting was found to likely violate the Voting Rights Act. The Supreme Court’s pending decision could restrict minority voting power.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooke talks with NPR’s voting correspondent Hansi Lo Wang.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.