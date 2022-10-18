New head of EPA office of environmental justice says they're putting civil rights into agency's DNA

Activists in Florida say that communities of color are not receiving the aid they need in the wake of Hurricane Ian — claims that are backed up by studies showing that historically, Black households have received less federal aid following disasters.

And that type of injustice is not limited to storms: Back in 1983, the Government Accounting Office found that three out of four of the country’s hazardous waste sites were in communities of color. A 1987 report on racial justice by the United Church of Christ had similar findings.

So the announcement last month by Environmental Protection Agency head Michael Regan of a new Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights has been met with relief, but also some skepticism. Will the agency succeed where prior administrations and initiatives fell short? Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to Marianne Engelman Lado, one of the heads of the new office.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

