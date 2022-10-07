Human rights, Holocaust education & the spark behind LIGHT | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers’ Lounge, Nick Haberman! He’s a high school social studies teacher & the founder of the LIGHT Education Initiative. LIGHT stands for Leadership through Innovation in Genocide & Human rights Teaching. The initiative is part of the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh but works with schools all over the place.

The initiative is meant to be a movement to empower students to become leaders in their own community in Holocaust, genocide & human rights education. Remember these tragedies and try to advocate for real change in their schools and beyond.

If you’ve never listened to Teachers’ Lounge before, our show is based on an idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you or deserve a spotlight in your community. Every educator we have on this podcast, whether teacher, coach, counselor or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

