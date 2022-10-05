OPEC is likely to cut oil production, spelling disaster for the price of gas

The OPEC+ Alliance, or Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, is meeting Wednesday in Vienna, Austria. The group of oil-producing nations — including Russia — are expected to consider a cut in oil production of up to two million barrels a day. Such a move would see a sharp rise in gas prices in the West which is already struggling due to the war in Ukraine.

Herman Wang is a managing editor at S&P Global Platts, covering OPEC and Middle East energy impacts. He joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd from Vienna for the latest.

