Poetically Yours - There are diamonds in the sky

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets and occasionally poets across the country. Today we feature work from Kellie Joy of Utah.

Joy goes by Phoenix Lilly. She started writing poetry around 12 years old. She said she was an awkward child and poetry gave her a voice. She writes about social issues as well as her own pain. Her husband lives in Afghanistan and he’s also a poet and humanitarian. She said it’s difficult knowing how his life is and being apart is something she can’t summarize, but she'll keep the faith that they'll be together soon. Here is why she writes:

“I’m a poet because my life needs something contained on the page so people can take a little something to feel they are not alone,” Joy said.

Here's her poem “The Stars Remain.”

The earth may shake

The sky may fall

But the stars remain

Those are my stars …

I’m a poet among giants ,

Sometimes I feel everything around me but I feel invisible

Lost in a world of philosophy and art

And daydreams

I wonder what it’s like to not think at all about life

My eyes feel trapped in their sockets , a strange unsettling feeling

How can my eyes feel angry

The stars remain for me

Constant

A place deep in the earth where I stand

Toes caressing the soil

My stars

I remember my life 3 years ago while I cried out to everyone to hear me

But he had everyone believing I’m dramatic

I felt less of a poet then

My words took energy to form

Strings of words broke apart

Spilling out my heart

In gibberish

Everything and everyone around me made me feel so inferior

Fresh from the tight grasp

And salty dew spilling down my back

My hair a mess, spilling out from

My head

A concrete skull

My thoughts trapped

Everyone talking as if I’m five

And I just let them

I was too damn tired

I’ve never been a child

But I sat with my feeble attempts to be a woman

With no hope in my heart

And feeling all my dreams turn to ashes

Time turned me into someone I wasn’t proud of but needed to be

Until I was someone who spoke from past the iron skull and dark passages

To the child I never became

I see my life in pieces and slices and a full circle in the heavens and in between

In the patterns that need chaos

I’m a poet among giants

And now I’m here 3 years later

With my words

The earth may shake

The sky may fall

But the stars remain

Those are my stars