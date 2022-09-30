Poetically Yours - There are diamonds in the sky
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets and occasionally poets across the country. Today we feature work from Kellie Joy of Utah.
Joy goes by Phoenix Lilly. She started writing poetry around 12 years old. She said she was an awkward child and poetry gave her a voice. She writes about social issues as well as her own pain. Her husband lives in Afghanistan and he’s also a poet and humanitarian. She said it’s difficult knowing how his life is and being apart is something she can’t summarize, but she'll keep the faith that they'll be together soon. Here is why she writes:
“I’m a poet because my life needs something contained on the page so people can take a little something to feel they are not alone,” Joy said.
Here's her poem “The Stars Remain.”
The earth may shake
The sky may fall
But the stars remain
Those are my stars …
I’m a poet among giants ,
Sometimes I feel everything around me but I feel invisible
Lost in a world of philosophy and art
And daydreams
I wonder what it’s like to not think at all about life
My eyes feel trapped in their sockets , a strange unsettling feeling
How can my eyes feel angry
The stars remain for me
Constant
A place deep in the earth where I stand
Toes caressing the soil
My stars
I remember my life 3 years ago while I cried out to everyone to hear me
But he had everyone believing I’m dramatic
I felt less of a poet then
My words took energy to form
Strings of words broke apart
Spilling out my heart
In gibberish
Everything and everyone around me made me feel so inferior
Fresh from the tight grasp
And salty dew spilling down my back
My hair a mess, spilling out from
My head
A concrete skull
My thoughts trapped
Everyone talking as if I’m five
And I just let them
I was too damn tired
I’ve never been a child
But I sat with my feeble attempts to be a woman
With no hope in my heart
And feeling all my dreams turn to ashes
Time turned me into someone I wasn’t proud of but needed to be
Until I was someone who spoke from past the iron skull and dark passages
To the child I never became
I see my life in pieces and slices and a full circle in the heavens and in between
In the patterns that need chaos
I’m a poet among giants
And now I’m here 3 years later
With my words
The earth may shake
The sky may fall
But the stars remain
Those are my stars