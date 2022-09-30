© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Poetically Yours - There are diamonds in the sky

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published September 30, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT
Kellie Joy.jpeg
Kellie Joy
/
Kellie Joy

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets and occasionally poets across the country. Today we feature work from Kellie Joy of Utah.

Joy goes by Phoenix Lilly. She started writing poetry around 12 years old. She said she was an awkward child and poetry gave her a voice. She writes about social issues as well as her own pain. Her husband lives in Afghanistan and he’s also a poet and humanitarian. She said it’s difficult knowing how his life is and being apart is something she can’t summarize, but she'll keep the faith that they'll be together soon. Here is why she writes:

“I’m a poet because my life needs something contained on the page so people can take a little something to feel they are not alone,” Joy said.

Here's her poem “The Stars Remain.”

The earth may shake
The sky may fall
But the stars remain
Those are my stars …

I’m a poet among giants ,
Sometimes I feel everything around me but I feel invisible

Lost in a world of philosophy and art
And daydreams
I wonder what it’s like to not think at all about life

My eyes feel trapped in their sockets , a strange unsettling feeling
How can my eyes feel angry

The stars remain for me
Constant

A place deep in the earth where I stand
Toes caressing the soil

My stars

I remember my life 3 years ago while I cried out to everyone to hear me
But he had everyone believing I’m dramatic

I felt less of a poet then
My words took energy to form
Strings of words broke apart

Spilling out my heart
In gibberish

Everything and everyone around me made me feel so inferior

Fresh from the tight grasp
And salty dew spilling down my back

My hair a mess, spilling out from
My head
A concrete skull
My thoughts trapped

Everyone talking as if I’m five
And I just let them
I was too damn tired

I’ve never been a child
But I sat with my feeble attempts to be a woman
With no hope in my heart
And feeling all my dreams turn to ashes

Time turned me into someone I wasn’t proud of but needed to be
Until I was someone who spoke from past the iron skull and dark passages
To the child I never became

I see my life in pieces and slices and a full circle in the heavens and in between
In the patterns that need chaos

I’m a poet among giants
And now I’m here 3 years later
With my words

The earth may shake
The sky may fall
But the stars remain

Those are my stars

Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
