Celebrating Black Fine Art Month

A multi-media outlet that works to grow and sustain the careers of beginning and mid-level artists of color, is having one of its signature meetings in Aurora on Sunday, Oct. 2.

Pigment International founded Black Fine Art Month, which takes place in October. Patricia Andrews-Keenan is the founder and CEO. She said the company’s goal is to bring artists together and give them a chance to share their journey. These conversations are called “Salon Talk.”

“One of the things that is important to me, because I do buy art,” Andrews-Keenan explained, “I collect art, you know, it gives us more of the richness to know what that artist was thinking. And I know many times artists want to say, 'oh, I want you to interpret it.'”

Andrews-Keenan lives in Chicago, but she once lived in Aurora for 20 years.

“I really wanted to do something in that area,” she explained. “So, we reached out to Alderman Sherman Jenkins and start the conversation with him. He introduced us to Aurora Public Arts; he introduced us to downtown Aurora.”

The Dunham Foundation partly funded the upcoming art forum.

Featured artists are Jade Williams and DADASOULFACE. Entrepreneur Yvonne Toney will also join the conversation.

“Salon Talk” takes place on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the David L. Pierce Art & History Center, 20 E. Downer Place. A live artist demo will take place from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cotton Seed Creative Exchange.