© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Celebrating Black Fine Art Month

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published September 30, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT
Salon Talk flyer.jpg
Pigment International
/
Salon Talk Flyer

A multi-media outlet that works to grow and sustain the careers of beginning and mid-level artists of color, is having one of its signature meetings in Aurora on Sunday, Oct. 2.

Pigment International founded Black Fine Art Month, which takes place in October. Patricia Andrews-Keenan is the founder and CEO. She said the company’s goal is to bring artists together and give them a chance to share their journey. These conversations are called “Salon Talk.”

“One of the things that is important to me, because I do buy art,” Andrews-Keenan explained, “I collect art, you know, it gives us more of the richness to know what that artist was thinking. And I know many times artists want to say, 'oh, I want you to interpret it.'”

Andrews-Keenan lives in Chicago, but she once lived in Aurora for 20 years.

“I really wanted to do something in that area,” she explained. “So, we reached out to Alderman Sherman Jenkins and start the conversation with him. He introduced us to Aurora Public Arts; he introduced us to downtown Aurora.”

The Dunham Foundation partly funded the upcoming art forum.

Featured artists are Jade Williams and DADASOULFACE. Entrepreneur Yvonne Toney will also join the conversation.

“Salon Talk” takes place on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the David L. Pierce Art & History Center, 20 E. Downer Place. A live artist demo will take place from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cotton Seed Creative Exchange.

  • Yvonne Boose is a current corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project. It's a national service program that places talented journalists in local newsrooms like WNIJ. You can learn more about Report for America at wnij.org.
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose