Poetically Yours - Tomorrow is coming

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s segment features Susan Schubert.

Schubert is a member of A-Town Poetics in Aurora. She is a published author with two memoirs available on Amazon. They are “The Way I Remember It: A Memoir of a Trip to Europe 1971” and “My Place of Dreams: A Love Story.”

Schubert has won accolades for her short stories and photographs.

Some of her poems are published in the Kane County Chronicle and anthologies by Fox Valley Writers. Her poem “Aurora” is on a mural in downtown Aurora.

Today’s poem is called “Another Day.”

I don't need to dream or remember it

To be alive,

To know a new day begins.

I don't need the moon and the stars

To guide me through the night

I have faith that all will be well

In the morning light.

I don't need the birds to tell me

What I need to do

Yet, I love to see them and hear them

Their morning songs.

I do need love, that is my strong hold

Kindness in words sent only to me.

I do need the sunlight,

So I can see my world better, clearer.

To know I am still in this tenuous world,

I do need my memories

As they tell my tale

My pleasures and my failings

Reminders in the lessons learned.

I do need my home, the house we built

It keeps me tethered so I don't go astray.

I will need hope that out of this chaos

We call living, I will survive it ,as I

Continue my journey to wherever it is

That I am going.