Poetically Yours - Tomorrow is coming
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s segment features Susan Schubert.
Schubert is a member of A-Town Poetics in Aurora. She is a published author with two memoirs available on Amazon. They are “The Way I Remember It: A Memoir of a Trip to Europe 1971” and “My Place of Dreams: A Love Story.”
Schubert has won accolades for her short stories and photographs.
Some of her poems are published in the Kane County Chronicle and anthologies by Fox Valley Writers. Her poem “Aurora” is on a mural in downtown Aurora.
Today’s poem is called “Another Day.”
I don't need to dream or remember it
To be alive,
To know a new day begins.
I don't need the moon and the stars
To guide me through the night
I have faith that all will be well
In the morning light.
I don't need the birds to tell me
What I need to do
Yet, I love to see them and hear them
Their morning songs.
I do need love, that is my strong hold
Kindness in words sent only to me.
I do need the sunlight,
So I can see my world better, clearer.
To know I am still in this tenuous world,
I do need my memories
As they tell my tale
My pleasures and my failings
Reminders in the lessons learned.
I do need my home, the house we built
It keeps me tethered so I don't go astray.
I will need hope that out of this chaos
We call living, I will survive it ,as I
Continue my journey to wherever it is
That I am going.
