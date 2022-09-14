Livestream AMERICANAFEST 2022, with sets by Lyle Lovett, William Prince and more

Sponsored by the Americana Music Association, the 2022 AMERICANAFEST features a broad range of musical acts — from alt-country to roots rock, bluegrass, R&B, blues, folk and singer-songwriters — alongside dozens of industry panels.

Produced by WMOT Roots Radio, NPR Music and World Cafe, AMERICANAFEST's Day Stage will host a parade of roots and country music greats at Nashville's Eastside Bowl.

Performances will be broadcast on WMOT and WXPN. Check out the schedule for the live video webcast below. Starting Wednesday, Sept. 14, the festival will be streaming here and on NPR Live Sessions. Don't miss it!

All times are in CT.

Wednesday, Sept. 14: WMOT's Wired In

12 p.m.: Melissa Carper

1 p.m.: Miko Marks

2 p.m.: Dan Tyminski

3 p.m.: American Aquarium

4 p.m.: William Prince

Thursday, Sept 15: AMERICANAFEST's Day Stage

12 p.m.: Brennen Leigh w/ Asleep at the Wheel

1 p.m.: Whitehorse

2 p.m.: Amy Ray

3 p.m.: Lyle Lovett

4 p.m.: Sunny Sweeney

5 p.m.: Jade Bird

Friday, Sept 16: AMERICANAFEST's Day Stage

12 p.m.: Freedy Johnston

1 p.m.: Rainbow Girls

2 p.m.: Chris Pierce

3 p.m.: Will Hoge

4 p.m.: Taylor Rae

5 p.m.: Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

