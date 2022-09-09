Poetically Yours - A day of tragedy

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week we feature our oldest contributor, 102-year-old Jean Schildbach.

Schildbach is from Elmhurst, Illinois. She writes poetry every day and says most of her thoughts come to her in the middle of the night.

Schildbach enjoys going to church, singing with her oldest daughter and dolling herself up.

Schildbach’s poems cover a variety of topics. Today’s poem is about 9/11. Schildbach watched the attacks on television but then later that day another tragedy took place.

That fateful morn’ in September, started out like all the rest

Linda and I were going to paint flowers on her bedroom chest

But instead, we sat in awe and dismay, glued to the TV set

And watched as the towers burned and collapsed

My God, I can see them yet

Feverishly police and firemen worked mid rubble and smoking debris

Never knowing how many lives they could save

or be able to help to set free

Then late in the day our Kathy called to say she was hospital bound.

Rick had been in an accident. And could we meet her to see what they found

That fateful Eve in September had an equally tragic end

For that night we lost our precious son

He’s in your hands,

Your loving hands, now my friend.

