Rockford church is rebuilding after damage

A Catholic church in Rockford is working on rebuilding after a recent fire.

St. James Church is the oldest Catholic church in Rockford. Penny Wiegert is a spokesperson for the diocese of Rockford.

She said on the morning of Aug. 8 lightning struck the roof of the church and started the fire.

“There is considerable damage, not only from the fire, but also from the water in putting out the fire,” she said.

Wiegert explained that the water completely damaged another area of the church.

“And then unfortunately, you know, due to the firefighters and you know, having to turn off water turn back on some of the old pipes underneath the church, there was a water main break,” she explained. “So, the basement of the church, needless to say, sustained considerable damage.”

Parishioners are worshipping at the Beauvais Center across the street from the church until all repairs are done.

The plan for parishioners to worship at the center was put into place shortly after the fire.

“It's not maybe so much the where you go to Mass as that you're at Mass,” Wiegert said. “And to feel, you know, the presence of Christ and the presence of your brothers and sisters in Christ. I think it's more important just to be there for that celebration."

Several other Catholic churches in the area came together to provide everything that is needed for mass.

Assessments on the destruction and church contents are still being done but the roof is secure. Wiegert said estimated time for reconstruction is about 2 years.

This is church's second fire. The first one happened in 1958, damaging the basement. Renovations were done immediately after.