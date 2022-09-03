The pilot who threatened to crash into a Mississippi Walmart has flown away from area

Updated September 3, 2022 at 10:47 AM ET

The pilot who threatened to crash a small plane into a Walmart in Tupelo, Miss., has flown away from the immediate area, local authorities said Saturday.

As of 8:35 a.m. local time, the plane was flying north of Tupelo in the "Benton, Union County Area," the Tupelo Police Department said in a statement. "Local, State and Federal Authorities are continuing to monitor this dangerous situation," police said.

Police officials said they first learned about the threat around 5 a.m. local time after the pilot had alerted emergency responders of his or her intentions. The aircraft, which police said is possibly a King Air type, was flying over the northeast region of Mississippi at the time.

"The pilot has made contact with E911 and is threatening to intentionally crash into Wal Mart on West Main," police said.

Local authorities did not share any details about the identity of the pilot or the pilot's motive, but they said that they have been speaking with the aviator directly.

Residents have been asked to avoid the area surrounding the local Walmart and Dodges' convenience store until the situation is resolved.

"With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo," the police department said.

A Walmart spokesperson told NPR that the store has been evacuated and closed. The Federal Aviation Administration told NPR that the agency is aware of the situation and coordinating with local law enforcement.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves wrote on Twitter that state police is also involved and closely monitoring the crisis.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

