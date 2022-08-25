States that rely on the Colorado River brace for cuts and conflicts

For the first time ever, federal water managers have declared a “Tier 2” shortage on the Colorado River. As a result, Arizona will lose 21% of its river water next year — a crushing blow to local farmers.

But the latest round of cuts are just the beginning of what could become a prolonged period of scarcity and conflict in the West.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Sarah Porter, director of the Kyle Center for Water Management at Arizona State University.

