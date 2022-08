Right-wing extremists are using violent rhetoric online after the FBI’s search, with a warrant, of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Hannah Allam, national security reporter with the Washington Post. She focuses on extremism and domestic terrorism.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.