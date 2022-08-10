© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Poetically Yours - On the farm

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published August 26, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours highlights poets who live in the northern Illinois area. Today's poem is by Daniel Smith.
Smith is a retired dairy farmer whose poetry reflects his rural upbringing. His works are published in many journals. He lives on a Wisconsin farm with his wife Cheryl. The imagery in this poem might make you feel like you’re on a farm. It’s called “To Words.”

The first words to my ears

came low across the prairie

like rocks rolled

over plowed ground.

Uttered by German and Irish farmers,

filed to a point, pointing

to bad weather and broken machinery

and horses that could no longer pull.

Filled with dead furrows, headlands

and summer fallow,

of hoar frost, open heifers,

twisted stomachs and stillborn calves.

At the workbench, in the field,

out back of the barn,

I learned swear words

that never made it to the house.

There, men grew silent. Heads down,

they shoveled food like coal into a furnace,

red forearms placed before their plates,

never looking up, lost for words.

Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
