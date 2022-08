Police have arrested 51-year-old Muhammad Syed in connection with the killing of four Muslim men in New Mexico. Syed is charged with the two most recent murders and is a suspect in two previous ones.

Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain, the brother of victim Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

