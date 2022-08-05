Louisville reacts to arrest of four officers involved in death of Breonna Taylor

The Department of Justice has charged four current and former members of the Louisville Metropolitan Police involved in the death of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor’s name and case were widely invoked during the uprising for racial justice that started in 2020. While he announced the charges, Attorney General Merrick Garland said, “Breonna Taylor should be alive today.”

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks talks with WFPL’s Yasmine Jumaa about how Louisville reacted to the news and what’s next in the officer’s case.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

