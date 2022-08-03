Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. What happens now?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed Taiwan after the White House urged her to avoid visiting. The Chinese military has already said military drills near Taiwan are planned to start Wednesday. Could tensions escalate further?

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Jim Walsh about the latest reaction to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan from around the world.

