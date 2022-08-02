Katie Hobbs wins Arizona Democratic primary for governor. GOP race too close to call

Updated August 3, 2022 at 2:27 AM ET

PHOENIX — While Katie Hobbs handily won the Democratic nomination for governor in Arizona, a head-to-head race between political newcomers Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson is too close to call.

The Associated Press called the Democratic primary for Hobbs almost immediately after the first round of results were announced.

Hobbs, who as secretary of state made a name for herself defending the integrity of the 2020 election in Arizona, will face one of two possible Republicans – neither of whom have positive things to say about the election two years ago.

Her opponent will be either Kari Lake, a former local newscaster who spent much of the campaign repeating former President Trump's election lies, or Karrin Taylor Robson, a wealthy land developer. Lake is supported by the former president, while Taylor Robson was endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence.

