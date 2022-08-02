© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Illegal Russian control over Sudanese gold helps fund war with Ukraine

Published August 2, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT

As Russia’s war on Ukraine enters its sixth month, new information has been uncovered about how it’s not only financing the war, but also surviving western sanctions. It’s a story that includes treasure, corruption, coercion and exploitation — and one that was recently unearthed through the dogged reporting of CNN chief international investigative reporter Nima Elgabir.

The quick version: Russia has been illegally smuggling billions of dollars worth of gold from Sudan, skirting Sudanese laws and helping to impoverish the sub-Saharan African nation. In return, Sudanese military forces get Russian support in crushing the pro-democracy movement, with both political might and arms.

Elgabir talks with Here & Now’s Robin Young.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.