Here are the key primary election results from Michigan

Published August 2, 2022 at 4:01 AM CDT

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington.

In Michigan, several Republicans are vying to take on incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. And there are notable primaries for U.S. House seats, including Rep. Peter Meijer trying to fend off a challenger in the 3rd District, and Democratic Reps. Andy Levin and Haley Stevens put in the same district due to redistricting.

Polls open in Michigan at 7 a.m. local time and close at 8 p.m. local time. Michigan is almost all on ET, apart from a small portion in CT.

