© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fresh Air Weekend: 'Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk and Peter Gould; Kids and sex

Fresh Air
Published July 30, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Bob Odenkirk plays lawyer Saul Goodman on the <em>Breaking Bad</em> prequel/spin-off, <em>Better Call Saul.</em>
Greg Lewis
/
AMC/Sony Pictures Television
Bob Odenkirk plays lawyer Saul Goodman on the <em>Breaking Bad</em> prequel/spin-off, <em>Better Call Saul.</em>

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

As 'Better Call Saul' wraps, Bob Odenkirk reflects on his life-changing heart attack: Odenkirk's near-fatal heart attack halted the production of the series' final season. Showrunner Peter Gould says Odenkirk's return to set was was "one of the most hopeful things imaginable."

How one author is aspiring to make sex education more relatable for today's kids: Cory Silverberg's new book, You Know, Sex, touches only briefly on reproduction. Instead, it focuses on young people, and the questions they might have about pleasure, power and identity.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

As 'Better Call Saul' wraps, Bob Odenkirk reflects on his life-changing heart attack

How one author is aspiring to make sex education more relatable for today's kids

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.