Starting a new journey | Teachers' Lounge Radio Show

Our podcast Teachers’ Lounge is now on the radio! We’ve got all of the interviews with Illinois teachers and education stories you love -- along with brand-new segments -- now in a monthly, hour-long show on WNIJ on the last Friday of each month at 11 a.m. You can also listen right here, right now!

Aubrey Barnett just finished up her first year teaching at Flinn Middle School in Rockford. It was a kind of the culmination of her work in mental health and her work at a more experimental school. Now, here she was at a huge public school wondering if her convictions about education were going to work. Listen to find out!

And, Rachel Metcalfe! She’s had a busy few months between finishing a Master’s Degree and student teaching AT HER OLD HIGH SCHOOL in the SAME CLASSROOM she learned English. With the same teachers who used to grade her essays when she was 16. One of her students even gave her an unforgettably charming gift near the end of the year. It was a uniquely strange and rewarding experience!

We’re also bringing you more education stories and, as promised, a brand-new segment – classroom correspondent! Erik Czerwin returns every episode to document how it feels to go through a school year -- especially one as weird as this one. Unfortunately, it's the summer, so classroom correspondent will in August. Let them enjoy their vacation!

If you’ve never listened before, our show is based on an idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you. Every educator we have on Teachers’ Lounge, whether teacher, coach, counselor or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

Don’t worry – the podcast isn’t going anywhere. You can still catch episodes every other Friday on WNIJ.org or wherever you get podcasts.

