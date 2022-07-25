© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Huge fire near Yosemite forces thousands to evacuate

Published July 25, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT

A wildfire near Yosemite National Park ballooned in size this weekend, as authorities reported that hot and dry conditions hampered efforts to contain it.

The Oak Fire in Northern California is now more than 15,600 acres. As of Sunday night, the blaze was “0% contained,” according to Cal Fire. The wildfire ignited on Friday.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with KVPR’s Joshua Yeager.

