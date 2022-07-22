© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Only 31 new emoji were proposed this year

Ari Shapiro,
Juana Summers
Published July 22, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT

We've reached peak emoji. The Unicode Consortium proposed 31 new emoji this year, a quarter of the approved 112 emoji last year.

Taylor Hutchison