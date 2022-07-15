Can creative, relational learning lead to higher test scores? It's time to find out| Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers’ Lounge: Aubrey Barnett!

She just finished her first year at Flinn Middle School in Rockford. She worked in mental health. She worked at a more experimental, progressive school. This year, she was at a huge public school wondering if her convictions about education were going to work at one of the biggest public schools in Illinois.

“I was really terrified this year, this was my first year to put it where you say you got it,” she said. “I don't know for sure that meaningful, relational, creative learning yields test results. I know that people of my belief in academia say that. I know there's a lot of literature that says that, but you don't know you’re going to get that.”

Hear more about her teaching philosophy, the learning model that transformed her 8th-grade classroom & why she got into education in the first place!

