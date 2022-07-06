Special session on abortion rights pushed off

Don’t expect lawmakers back at the Illinois statehouse anytime soon. Discussion had centered on a special session that could have meant a return as early as this week.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced plans to bring members of the legislature to Springfield so they could vote on efforts to strengthen abortion rights in the state. He made those remarks last month after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.

While abortion remains legal in Illinois, there has been concern over access for others who are likely to come to the state from places where the procedure is now banned.

Pritzker called the court decision "abhorrent." He went on to say Illinois would be a "safe haven" for women seeking an abortion.

But Tuesday, the governor and other Democratic leaders indicated they would take the summer to meet and hear from stakeholders. They said it could be the fall before a return.

