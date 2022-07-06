July Fourth shooting suspect appears in court

The suspect in the Fourth of July shooting at a parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park made his first court appearance Wednesday. Robert Crimo III is charged with killing seven people using an AR-15 assault-style rifle that authorities say he bought legally.

Investigators say Crimo confessed to firing into a crowd at the holiday parade.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong hears the latest details about the investigation from WBEZ reporter Mariah Woelfel.

