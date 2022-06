The percentage of Black doctors hasn’t changed in 40 years. New reporting finds Black residents get more harshly disciplined and thrown out of their programs at a much higher rate than their white counterparts.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with the president of Morehouse School of Medicine Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.