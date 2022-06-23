© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
What a civil rights attorney wants you to know about the future of Title IX

Published June 23, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT
Members of the WNBA teams model the uniforms they will wear in the upcoming season May 21, 1997, in New York. Title IX, the U.S. law intended to ensure equity between men and women in education, was signed 50 years ago by President Nixon on June 23, 1972. (Bebeto Matthews/AP)
Members of the WNBA teams model the uniforms they will wear in the upcoming season May 21, 1997, in New York. Title IX, the U.S. law intended to ensure equity between men and women in education, was signed 50 years ago by President Nixon on June 23, 1972. (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

Title IX was signed 50 years ago Thursday. While many people think of gains made by women in sports, the law has touched many elements of life on campus — including the responsibility of schools to address sexual misconduct.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with civil rights attorney Alexandra Brodsky about Title IX’s past, present and future. She wrote the book “Sexual Justice: Supporting Victims, Ensuring Due Process, and Resisting the Conservative Backlash.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

