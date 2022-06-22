WNIJ's Summer Reading Challenge

You're a public radio listener, but what about becoming a public radio reader?

We've got a summer reading challenge for you this summer. All you have to do is download the bingo card and start reading. Keep track of which squares you complete, because if you get a bingo we'll give you a shout out on-air and on social media!

Share your progress with us on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #WNIJreads. Don't use Instagram or Twitter? Just email Claire Buchanan at cbuchanan5@niu.edu. Happy reading!

And make sure to check out the WNIJ Staff Picks book list.