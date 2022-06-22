WNIJ staff picks

Need a book recommendation? We've got you covered! Here are some of our favorites, and what we're reading right now:

Jacksonland by Steve Inskeep

The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath

(Dan Klefstad)

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

(Vani Subramony)

Atomic Habits by James Clear

(Yvonne Boose)

A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles

(Alex McConachie)

Last of His Breed by Louis L'Mour

The Walking Drum by Louis L'Mour

(Phil Masterton)

The Red Mars series by Kim Stanley Robinson

The Savage Detectives by Roberto Bolaño

(Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco)

The House that Madigan Built by Ray Long

(Jenna Dooley)

Children of Time by Adrian Tchaikovsky

(Joe Kuntz)

A Gift for a Ghost by Borja Gonzales

Check, Please! by Ngozi Ukazu

(Peter Medlin)