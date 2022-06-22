WNIJ staff picks
Need a book recommendation? We've got you covered! Here are some of our favorites, and what we're reading right now:
- Jacksonland by Steve Inskeep
- The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath
(Dan Klefstad)
- The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid
(Vani Subramony)
- Atomic Habits by James Clear
(Yvonne Boose)
- A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles
(Alex McConachie)
- Last of His Breed by Louis L'Mour
- The Walking Drum by Louis L'Mour
(Phil Masterton)
- The Red Mars series by Kim Stanley Robinson
- The Savage Detectives by Roberto Bolaño
(Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco)
- The House that Madigan Built by Ray Long
(Jenna Dooley)
- Children of Time by Adrian Tchaikovsky
(Joe Kuntz)
- A Gift for a Ghost by Borja Gonzales
- Check, Please! by Ngozi Ukazu
(Peter Medlin)
- Jane Austin Murder Mysteries series by Tirzah Price
- The Way We Never Were by Stephanie Coontz
(Claire Buchanan)