WNIJ staff picks

Published June 22, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT
Claire Buchanan
Need a book recommendation? We've got you covered! Here are some of our favorites, and what we're reading right now:

  • Jacksonland by Steve Inskeep
  • The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath
    (Dan Klefstad)
  • The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid
    (Vani Subramony)
  • Atomic Habits by James Clear
    (Yvonne Boose)
  • A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles
    (Alex McConachie)
  • Last of His Breed by Louis L'Mour
  • The Walking Drum by Louis L'Mour
    (Phil Masterton)
  • The Red Mars series by Kim Stanley Robinson
  • The Savage Detectives by Roberto Bolaño
    (Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco)
  • The House that Madigan Built by Ray Long
    (Jenna Dooley)
  • Children of Time by Adrian Tchaikovsky
    (Joe Kuntz)
  • A Gift for a Ghost by Borja Gonzales
  • Check, Please! by Ngozi Ukazu
    (Peter Medlin)
  • Jane Austin Murder Mysteries series by Tirzah Price
  • The Way We Never Were by Stephanie Coontz
    (Claire Buchanan)