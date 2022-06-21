Health provider urges caution in the heat

The human body has a way to cool off in hot weather; it's called sweating. But, SSM Health in Mt. Vernon says when temperatures and humidity levels are high, our body's ability to get rid of excess heat can suffer.

There are three types of heat-related illnesses. Heat cramps, happen when your muscles start hurting due to depletion of water, salt and electrolytes. Heat exhaustion, which SSM says is very common, and can be identified by fatigue, heavy sweating, headache and possibly nausea and vomiting. And the third, and most severe kind of heat illness, is heat stroke, identified by red, hot and dry skin, a lack of sweating, a rapid pulse and a throbbing headache. A person suffering from heat stroke can also become unconscious.

SSM Health stresses, unless treated quickly, heat stroke can lead to death. SSM adds to avoid these health problems when out in the heat, drink plenty of water, even when you don't feel thirsty, wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and wear a wide-brimmed hat.

