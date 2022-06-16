Will Trump come to Illinois for Mary Miller?

There’s speculation Donald Trump will make a stop in western Illinois this month to support Congresswoman Mary Miller (R-Oakland). The first term Republican is squaring off in a primary against Congressman Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) in the newly drawn 15th District.

The Quincy Herald Whig reports Trump’s team has put down a deposit on the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon in advance of a June 25 rally. But nothing has been confirmed.

The Illinois primary is June 28, although early voting has been underway for a few weeks.

Trump endorsed Miller earlier this year, even though Davis had chaired Trump’s re-election campaign in Illinois. Davis also voted in favor of the January 6th Committee investigating the insurrection at the Capitol.

The former president's appearance could boost Miller's campaign. A WBEZ/Chicago Sun-Times poll found more than two-thirds of the state’s GOP voters believe Trump actually won the 2020 election. And nearly nine out of 10 still like him.

Trump has gotten involved in several other primary races across the country.

It remains unclear if he will make an endorsement in the Republican primary for governor. State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) has openly courted Trump's support. He is leading in recent polls over other candidates.

