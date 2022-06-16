COVID outbreak reported at Illinois veterans home

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at the state veterans’ home in Manteno – just north of Kankakee.

Sixteen residents and six staff members have tested positive. Some people are displaying mild symptoms and others report no symptoms.

IDPH says all infected residents are fully vaccinated and all but one is double boosted.

They're being isolated and the state says communal activities are being curtailed until the outbreak is over.

Copyright 2022 WSIU Public Radio. To see more, visit WSIU Public Radio.