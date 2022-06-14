DeKalb County voters are encouraged to check voter ID cards before heading to primary polls

DeKalb County residents may vote in a different local, state and congressional district from the previous election. That’s just one of the changes ushered in the June 28th primary.

DeKalb County Clerk Doug Johnson tells residents to check their voter ID cards in case there have been changes.

Johnson says a printing error meant some voters received two separate mailings. That's because the first one had incorrect information.

"The first cards that were sent out, there were glitches in what their polling place was,” Johnson said. “Because if the people had previously voted early, it listed the early voting site as their polling place. Well, that's not true. The vendor was in error and stepped up to realize their error and had to send out new cards to correct that at their cost.”

Another change to look out for is some new early voting sites. To find the complete list of locations and schedules, go to the DeKalb County Clerk’s website.