DeKalb County voters are encouraged to check voter ID cards before heading to primary polls

Northern Public Radio | By Maria Gardner Lara
Published June 14, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT
npr.brightspotcdn.com.jpg
Sarah Jesmer
/
DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder Doug Johnson (file photo)

DeKalb County residents may vote in a different local, state and congressional district from the previous election. That’s just one of the changes ushered in the June 28th primary.

DeKalb County Clerk Doug Johnson tells residents to check their voter ID cards in case there have been changes.

Johnson says a printing error meant some voters received two separate mailings. That's because the first one had incorrect information.

"The first cards that were sent out, there were glitches in what their polling place was,” Johnson said. “Because if the people had previously voted early, it listed the early voting site as their polling place. Well, that's not true. The vendor was in error and stepped up to realize their error and had to send out new cards to correct that at their cost.”

Another change to look out for is some new early voting sites. To find the complete list of locations and schedules, go to the DeKalb County Clerk’s website.

  • Maria Gardner Lara is a current corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project. It's a national service program that places talented journalists in local newsrooms like WNIJ. You can learn more about Report for America at wnij.org.
Maria Gardner Lara
Un residente nativo de Chicago, Maria se graduó de University of Illinois Springfield con una licenciatura superior en relaciones públicas. Su pasión por periodismo comenzó cuando reportaba la noticia en el periodico estudiantil de San Antonio College. Maria desea ayudar familias ser informado de los programas y policias que afecta la comunidad . En su tiempo libre, disfruta viajar, correr, y compartir con su familia y amigos.
