Comedian, satirist and singer Randy Rainbow gets serious (and not) in new memoir

Most know Randy Rainbow as the singer, satirist, and comedian — sometimes dressed in sequins, usually sporting pink-framed glasses — whose Broadway-themed video parodies skewered President Trump and others over the last five years.

Those videos, of course, keep on coming — more targets have included topics ranging from vaccine distribution to Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.

These days, it’s hard for Rainbow to believe that the idols whose posters and Playbills he plastered on his bedroom walls as a lonely, bullied kid, growing up in Long Island and Florida — people like Stephen Sondheim, Patti LuPone, Barbra Streisand — are now his admirers.

Rainbow writes about it all in a new memoir “Playing with Myself,” which is as funny as it is poignant. He joins host Robin Young to talk about his new book.

Book excerpt: ‘Playing with Myself’

By Randy Rainbow

