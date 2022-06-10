Poetically Yours - Thoughts of a computer programmer
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This segment features 16-year-old Jose Rodriguez.
Rodriguez likes math and computer programming. He loves creating new things and tinkering with electronics.
His poem “Sum of (404) Ways at Looking at Programming” speaks on the complexities of programming.
Among all the writing,
The only missing thing
Was the for loop
There were three Returns
Like a story
In which there were concerns
The code controls the electronics.
The biggest part of life.
Math and English words
Are one.
Math and English words and Coding
Are one.
We do not know where the error is,
The simple oversight,
A lifetime of pain,
The parentheses
Or just the period?
While(TRUE) {
If (satisfied)
Print “Made it”
Return;
}
The code is running.
The Program just working
SyntaxError: invalid syntax
For the word’s climax
Was mistaken for a….
- Yvonne Boose is a current corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project. It's a national service program that places talented journalists in local newsrooms like WNIJ. You can learn more about Report for America at wnij.org.