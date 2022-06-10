© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Poetically Yours - Thoughts of a computer programmer

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published June 10, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This segment features 16-year-old Jose Rodriguez.

Rodriguez likes math and computer programming. He loves creating new things and tinkering with electronics.

His poem “Sum of (404) Ways at Looking at Programming” speaks on the complexities of programming.

Among all the writing,

The only missing thing

Was the for loop

There were three Returns

Like a story

In which there were concerns

The code controls the electronics.

The biggest part of life.

Math and English words

Are one.

Math and English words and Coding

Are one.

We do not know where the error is,

The simple oversight,

A lifetime of pain,

The parentheses

Or just the period?

While(TRUE) {

If (satisfied)

Print “Made it”

Return;

}

The code is running.

The Program just working

SyntaxError: invalid syntax

For the word’s climax

Was mistaken for a….

  • Yvonne Boose is a current corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project. It's a national service program that places talented journalists in local newsrooms like WNIJ. You can learn more about Report for America at wnij.org.
