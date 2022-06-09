The Jan. 6 committee is holding hearings on its investigation of the Capitol riot

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is holding about a half a dozen public hearings this month on what it has learned so far. The first is on June 9 at 8 p.m. ET

Watch it live here:

At Thursday's hearing, the committee says it will "present previously unseen material" regarding Jan. 6 and will preview additional hearings to come.

The committee has interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses, publicly subpoenaed about 100 individuals, including members of Congress, and collected evidence like documents, texts and emails as part of its investigation into what happened the day of the Capitol insurrection and what led to it. The panel will call two witnesses on Thursday: a Capitol Police officer who was injured by rioters storming the grounds and a filmmaker who documented the scene that day.

Select committee member Rep. Adam Schiff said panel members are mindful of how best to capture Americans' attention to rehash the insurrection that took place well over a year ago. To that end, he said he expects the hearings will integrate witness testimony, video footage, documentary evidence and audio tapes "to make it very engaging."

"I think we're going to use whatever resources we can to make the presentations as compelling as possible," Schiff told NPR. "We need to get across the danger to our democracy, how close we came to losing it, how many multiple lines of effort there were to overturn the election, how close they came to succeeding."

The committee is expected to release its findings in a report in September.

For the latest updates on tonight's hearing head over to NPR's live blog. NPR will also broadcast live special coverage of the hearings. Find your local member station or use the NPR One app to listen.

