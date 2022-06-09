Safe gun storage can soon be added to existing safety education instruction in Illinois schools

Under a newly-signed law sponsored by State Senator Karina Villa (D-West Chicago), school boards across Illinois will have the option to include safe firearm storage in their safety education curriculum.

Under House Bill 5193, safe gun storage will be added to existing safety education instruction taught in schools in Illinois.

Under current law, when not in use, firearm owners in Illinois must keep their guns temporarily inoperable with a designated device or mechanism, kept in a securely locked container, or in a location that a minor under the age of 14 would not reasonably have access to.

House Bill 5193 would bring this information to classrooms discussing safety in the home in an effort to raise awareness of firearm safety among young adults and to educate them about responsible firearm ownership.

Schools are not mandated to teach safety education, but if they elect to offer it they are required to teach all existing components.

The law goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

