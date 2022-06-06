© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
President Biden pivots from calling Saudi Arabia a pariah to planning meeting with crown prince

Published June 6, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT

President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Saudi Arabian ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, next month — an about-face for the president who vowed on the campaign trail to treat the country like a “pariah,” making it pay for its human rights abuses.

Among the cited abuses were the capture and murder of Saudi Washington Post reporter and critic Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, which according to U.S. intel, was ordered by the Crown Prince. So why the about-face?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Roben Farzad, host of Public Radio’s “Full Disclosure,” about Biden’s shift and what it has to do with Israel.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.