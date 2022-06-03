'Never smile until Christmas': tales from teaching in the 1960s | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers’ Lounge: Kathy Berberet! She's a retired elementary school teacher from Freeport. Kathy started her teaching career in 1965 and…to say they threw her right into the deep end…oof.

"When I started teaching, as a teacher, you were extremely isolated," she said. "You were closed in this room with them. In my second year of teaching, I had 50 3rd graders!"

We talk about how in the world you teach that many kids at once, how she evolved as a teacher as she got older and adapted to new teaching styles and technology. We hear some of her favorite stories from over the years and much more.

If you’ve never listened before, our show is based on an idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you or deserve a spotlight in your community. Every educator we have on this podcast, whether teacher, coach, counselor or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

Kathy Berberet

