© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

In 'Freewater,' author Amina Luqman-Dawson uses fiction to illuminate a little-known part of Black h

Published June 3, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT

Find a book excerpt from “Freewater” here.

We revisit Celeste Headlee’s conversation with Amina Luqman-Dawson about “Freewater,” her book for young adults.

The novel is a fictional account of a society founded by runaway slaves in the Great Dismal Swamp, which stretches between parts of Virginia and North Carolina. It originally aired in February.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.