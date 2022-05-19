Route 66's EV infrastructure gets a boost from new state money

Projects along Illinois’ portion of historic Route 66 are receiving a collective $4 million in state money to spur tourism and bolster electric vehicle infrastructure.

Berwyn, Pontiac and Wilmington are getting more EV charging stations. Springfield is getting a $1 million virtual exhibit exploring the lives of Black Americans living along or traveling Route 66. And an Edwardsville service station will be transformed into a visitors center.

Gov. JB Pritzker says upgrading the route and adding new attractions is a great way to prepare for the Route 66 centennial, which is in 2026.

