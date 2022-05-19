Can't find baby formula? Pediatrician shares the do's and don'ts of navigating the shortage

President Biden has invoked the Defense Production Act to increase the production of baby formula, as parents around the country continue to search for out-of-stock formulas amid a national shortage.

In the meantime, many caregivers wonder what they can do in cases where they simply can’t find the formulas their babies are accustomed to.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins talks to Dr. Kate Williamson, a California pediatrician and spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics, about what parents should and should not do as they weather this crisis.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

