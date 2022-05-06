© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
New Orleans legend Trombone Shorty fuses funk, soul and 'dirty' blues rock on new album

Published May 6, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT
Trombone Shorty. (Justen Williams)
Trombone Shorty‘s new album “Lifted” comes on the heels of the artist’s first Grammy win for his work as a songwriter and a featured artist on the album of the year, Jon Batiste’s “We Are.” Batiste and Trombone Shorty, born Troy Andrews, grew up together in New Orleans and both have become global ambassadors for the unmistakable sound of that city.

On his new album, Trombone Shorty continues that work, throwing down funk, soul and psychedelic rock with a group that includes special guests Lauren Daigle, the New Breed Brass Band, and Gary Clark Junior.

Here & Now’s Celeste Headlee speaks with musician Trombone Shorty.

Watch on YouTube.

