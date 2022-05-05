© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Same mission new location - A creative marketplace has more room to shine

Northern Public Radio
Published May 5, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT
Yvonne Toney-Thompson.jpg
Yvonne Boose
/
Yvonne Toney-Thompson

A downtown Aurora business that sells other artists’ creations has relocated to a bigger facility nearby.

The Cotton Seed Creative Exchange is a creative marketplace. The owner, Yvonne Toney-Thompson, said the old location on Broadway wasn’t the greatest for foot traffic and there were other issues, but she still wanted to give artists a place to shine.

“I think artists have it hard, sometimes just kind of getting their work out there,” she explained. “And I'd say I compare artists to kind of like the NBA, not everyone makes it to that top place that they're looking to go.”

Toney-Thompson said artists need to know their art is accepted.

In addition to selling art, The Cotton Seed Creative Exchange sells products from artisans and other creatives. Toney-Thompson said the location will continue providing musical entertainment from select Chicago artists.

Mural by Hailey.jpg
Yvonne Boose
/

The grand re-opening at the new location, 64 S. River St, takes place on May 6, during Aurora’s First Fridays. Hailey Marie Losselyong, a Chicago muralist and owner of HML Art & Design will be there for a mural signing. There will also be live musical performances by Jazzsquatch and Simply Connie.

  • Yvonne Boose is a current corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project. It's a national service program that places talented journalists in local newsrooms like WNIJ. You can learn more about Report for America at wnij.org.