Same mission new location - A creative marketplace has more room to shine

A downtown Aurora business that sells other artists’ creations has relocated to a bigger facility nearby.

The Cotton Seed Creative Exchange is a creative marketplace. The owner, Yvonne Toney-Thompson, said the old location on Broadway wasn’t the greatest for foot traffic and there were other issues, but she still wanted to give artists a place to shine.

“I think artists have it hard, sometimes just kind of getting their work out there,” she explained. “And I'd say I compare artists to kind of like the NBA, not everyone makes it to that top place that they're looking to go.”

Toney-Thompson said artists need to know their art is accepted.

In addition to selling art, The Cotton Seed Creative Exchange sells products from artisans and other creatives. Toney-Thompson said the location will continue providing musical entertainment from select Chicago artists.

Yvonne Boose /

The grand re-opening at the new location, 64 S. River St, takes place on May 6, during Aurora’s First Fridays. Hailey Marie Losselyong, a Chicago muralist and owner of HML Art & Design will be there for a mural signing. There will also be live musical performances by Jazzsquatch and Simply Connie.