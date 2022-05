The Ohio primary is Tuesday, and it’s one of the most-watched in the country.

Former President Donald Trump has figured heavily in the Republican Senate primary, and his endorsement of J. D. Vance has strengthened Vance’s campaign.

Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief for Ohio Public Radio, looks at the state’s primary races.

